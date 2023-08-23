ED arrests suspect accused of assisting Kamal Nath’s nephew in bank fraud

The Puri family, other individuals like Sanjay Jain and Vineet Sharma were booked by the CBI and the ED for alleged criminal conspiracy, cheating, forgery and corruption. Ratul Puri was booked in this case in his capacity as the then executive director of MBIL, a firm promoted by his father Deepak Puri.

The company was involved in the manufacture of optical storage media like compact discs, DVDs, solid state storage devices. Ratul had resigned from the post of executive director in 2012, while his parents continue to be on the board, the bank had said in a statement and complaint to the CBI.