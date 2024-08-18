Home
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Elderly man held for raping minor girl in Madhya Pradesh's Shahdol

The accused was arrested on August 16 and booked under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.
PTI
Last Updated : 18 August 2024, 08:43 IST

Shahdol, Madhya Pradesh: Police have arrested a 69-year-old man for allegedly raping a teenage girl in Madhya Pradesh's Shahdol district, an official said on Sunday.

The incident took place under Beohari police station limits on August 14 and was reported to police the next day, he said.

The man allegedly raped the 16-year-old girl after finding her alone at her home, Beohari police station in-charge Arun Pandey said.

The girl and her family members approached the local police on August 15 and lodged a complaint, he said.

The accused was arrested on August 16 and booked under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, the official added.

Published 18 August 2024, 08:43 IST
