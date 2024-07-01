First FIR under BNS filed in MP's Hanumanganj police station

However, Home Minister Amit Shah said the first FIR under the new criminal code was registered in Hazira police station in Gwalior. The FIR was registered at 12:24 AM on a complaint about the theft of a motorcycle valued at Rs 1.10 lakh.

According to the FIR filed in Hanumanganj, Chauhan had gone out to have tea after dinner when the accused showered abuses on him over a past issue. The police registered a case under Section 296 of BNS.

Section 296 of BNS says that anyone who does any obscene act in any public place or sings, recites or utters any obscene song, ballad or words, in or near any public place, shall be punished with imprisonment of either description for a term which may extend to three months, or with fine which may extend to one thousand rupees, or with both.

Putting curtains on the colonial era Indian Penal Code, Code of Criminal Procedure and Indian Evidence Act, the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita and Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam came into operation at 12 midnight on Monday.

In Delhi, the first FIR filed under BNS against a street vendor was cancelled, in what is seen as perception management exercise where the authorities did not want the first case to be that of taking action against a street vendor. Shah said police have used the provision to review the FIR and cancelled it.

The accused had not complied with the order to remove his cart from the road and not obstruct movement and a case under Section 285 was registered. Section 285 provides for a fine up to Rs 5,000 for "doing any act, or by omitting to take order with any property in his possession or under his charge, causes danger, obstruction or injury to any person in any public way or public line of navigation".

Shah said justice will be delivered up to the level of the Supreme Court in all cases registered under the new criminal laws within three years of the registration of an FIR.

"The new laws brought in a modern justice system, incorporating provisions such as Zero FIR, online registration of police complaints, summons through electronic modes such as SMS and mandatory videography of crime scenes for all heinous crimes," he said.