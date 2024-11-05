Home
madhya pradesh

Flies on suspect's clothes help police crack murder case in Madhya Pradesh's Jabalpur

Seeing the flies the cops suspected there might be bloodstains, otherwise invisible given the dark-coloured clothes the suspect was wearing.
PTI
Last Updated : 05 November 2024, 11:35 IST

Published 05 November 2024, 11:35 IST
India News Crime Madhya Pradesh

