india madhya pradesh

Four wild elephants found dead in MP's Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve

Four other pachyderms, part of the same herd, were found ill during routine patrolling and they were being treated, officials said.
PTI
Last Updated : 29 October 2024, 16:51 IST

Published 29 October 2024, 16:51 IST
India News Madhya Pradesh elephants

