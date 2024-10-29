Four wild elephants found dead in MP's Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve

<p>Umaria (MP): Four wild elephants were found dead in the Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve (BTR) in Madhya Pradesh's Umaria district on Tuesday, a forest department official said.</p>.<p>The official, however, did not elaborate on the cause of the death of these elephants.</p>.<p>Four other pachyderms, part of the same herd, were found ill during routine patrolling and they were being treated, said deputy director of BTR Prakash Kumar Verma.</p>.<p>He said the four wild tuskers were found dead in Salkhania and Bakeli areas under the Khitoli range of the reserve, a popular tourist attraction, during routine patrolling by forest guards.</p>.<p>They were part of a herd of 13 elephants, Verma informed.</p>.<p>The deputy director said BTR teams were monitoring the movement of the elephants which were part of the herd.</p>.<p>The official said the actual cause of the death will be known only after post-mortem examination of the carcasses. </p>