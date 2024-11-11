Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiamadhya pradesh

Gwalior murder: Foreign pistols, phones seized from 2 aides of Khalistani terrorist Arsh Dalla

The two accused, identified as Navjot Singh alias Neetu and Anmolpreet Singh alias Vishal, were arrested in Punjab on Sunday in connection with the murder of a Youtuber there, as per police.
PTI
Last Updated : 11 November 2024, 13:24 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 11 November 2024, 13:24 IST
India NewsGwaliorKhalistan terrorists

Follow us on :

Follow Us