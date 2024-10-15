Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiamadhya pradesh

Indore gets four new flyovers; CM Mohan Yadav says more will be constructed if required

Yadav said for the first time in the history of the city, four newly constructed flyovers have been opened simultaneously for traffic.
PTI
Last Updated : 15 October 2024, 00:44 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 15 October 2024, 00:44 IST
Madhya PradeshIndoreMohan Yadav

Follow us on :

Follow Us