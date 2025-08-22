Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiamadhya pradesh

Indore signboards pulled down after BJP leader flags 'religious' names

IN Chandan Nagar, the Indore civic body removed signboards showing long-used local names like 'Sakina Manzil Road' and 'Raza Gate'.
Last Updated : 22 August 2025, 05:25 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 22 August 2025, 05:25 IST
India NewsIndoreaccuses BJP

Follow us on :

Follow Us