Indore to get its first double-decker bus soon

<p>Indore: A double-decker bus service will soon be introduced in Madhya Pradesh's Indore, its mayor said on Sunday, claiming that it will be a first for a tier-two city in the country.</p>.<p>Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargava said the bus would be dedicated to the public after trial runs and route finalisation.</p>.<p>"After long-standing efforts, we have successfully brought the double-decker bus to Indore. The wait is over for the city residents," Bhargava said.</p>.<p>With a capacity to carry 60 passengers, the bus will be operated by Atal Indore City Transport Services Limited (AICTSL), he said.</p>.<p>Bhargava claimed it is the first such bus in Madhya Pradesh and any tier-two city in the country.</p>.<p>Only one such bus has been brought to Indore and will be operated once the route is finalised in a week, the mayor said, adding if the service is successful in the city, more such buses will be procured. </p>