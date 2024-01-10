Madhya Pradesh HC allows termination of teenage rape victim's pregnancy

The court said, "It is directed that before the termination of pregnancy of the petitioner, the father of the petitioner shall submit his affidavit before the Chief Judicial Magistrate (CJM) of Sagar district to the effect that she was subjected to rape by the accused and has filed the present writ petition for medical termination of pregnancy of his minor daughter and in the light of the permission granted by this court, he is ready to get the pregnancy of his minor daughter terminated."

The court order also said that the petitioner as well as her father shall also submit an affidavit to the investigating officer to the effect that since they have sought medical termination of the girl's pregnancy on the allegation of rape by the accused, they would not resile from their statement even during the trial.