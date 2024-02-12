Madhya Pradesh tables first state budget under CM Mohan Yadav

The Assembly's Leader of Opposition Umang Singhar said, "we do not believe in Modi ki guarantee sloganeering. Why the gas cylinder prices are skyrocketing and have not been brought down to Rs 450/ per cylinder as promised by them, why the MSP on food grain remained static and not been increased. Unless the promises are not delivered on ground, the Modi ki guarantee has no relevance to us and is just a catchy phrase."

The issue of income tax notices allegedly being selectively served to Congress leaders also did the rounds among opposition members today.

Umang Singhar alleged that that the BJP government was partisan and trying to blackmail Congress leaders. Another Congress MLA Vikrant Bhuria, son of Kantilal Bhuria, said, "we believe in Gandhi's principle and not Godse's ideology who tendered apology. We will appear and answer before any agency."