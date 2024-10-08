Man accused of raping teenage girl 'kills self' during chase, claims police in MP's Chhatarpur

<p>Chhatarpur (MP): A 24-year-old man on the run after he allegedly killed the grandfather of a 17-year-old rape survivor in Madhya Pradesh's Chhatarpur district "shot himself dead" on Tuesday amid a police chase and shootout, an official said.</p>.<p>A day before, Bhola Ahirwar had allegedly barged into the girl's house in Mohara village and opened fire, killing her grandfather and leaving the victim and her uncle injured, police said.</p>.<p>"Police had fanned out teams to nab Ahirwar. At around 4 AM on Tuesday, police received the information about Ahirwar's presence in Siddh Baba Pahadi area (near Chhatarpur)," Sagar zone's Inspector General of Police, Pramod Verma, told reporters.</p>.<p>Police teams traced Ahirwar to a hillock at around 9 AM on Tuesday and asked him to surrender, but he fired two rounds at police, the IG said, adding that the police fired four rounds in retaliation.</p>.<p>"Realising that he was surrounded by police, the accused shot himself dead using his country-made pistol," Verma claimed, adding that the incident will be probed.</p>.<p>According to Verma, Ahirwar had posted a message on Facebook, though suicide was not mentioned.</p>.<p>"The investigation will cover all angles," he added.</p>.<p>In the Facebook post, the accused claimed he was implicated in the rape case and accused police officials of taking money for framing him.</p>.<p>Ahirwar had barged into the complainant's house a day earlier, prima facie, to arrive at a compromise in connection with the (rape) case registered earlier, police had said.</p>.<p>Police had booked Ahirwar after the girl lodged a case of sexual assault against him two months back. </p>