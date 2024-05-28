Man kidnapped from Madhya Pradesh, forced to drink urine; FIR lodged against seven

SP Sinha said, "We have taken cognisance of the incident. The complainant came to me following which I sent him to Fatehgarh police station. He was beaten up in Rajasthan but as the crime of kidnapping him took place here, a case was registered in Guna district in the matter."

The FIR was registered against seven persons under various Indian Penal Code sections, including 506 (criminal intimidation), 365 (kidnapping) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of a common intention), Singh said.