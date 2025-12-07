Menu
MP: 10 Naxals with total bounty of Rs 2.36 cr surrender in front of CM Mohan Yadav with AK-47s, INSAS rifles

The ten, who laid down arms including AK-47 and INSAS rifles, are part of the 'Bhorsadev area committee' of the outlawed Communist Party of India (Maoist), officials added.
Last Updated : 07 December 2025, 15:43 IST
