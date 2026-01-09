Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiamadhya pradesh

MP: 19-year-old woman stabbed to death by former fiancé after she cancels wedding over dowry demand

The accused, identified as Sahil Rajak and his associate Ajay, have been arrested for murder, Additional Superintendent of Police Suryakant Sharma told reporters.
Last Updated : 09 January 2026, 16:52 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 09 January 2026, 16:52 IST
India NewsMadhya Pradeshdowry

Follow us on :

Follow Us