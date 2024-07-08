MP cabinet expanded; Ramniwas Rawat takes oath as minister

Bhopal: The Madhya Pradesh cabinet was expanded on Monday with the induction of BJP leader Ramniwas Rawat as a minister in the government led by Chief Minister Mohan Yadav.

Governor Mangubhai Patel administered the oath of office and secrecy to Rawat in the presence of CM Yadav at a brief function in the Raj Bhawan here.

Rawat, a six-time MLA from Vijaypur in Sheopur district, quit the Congress and joined the ruling BJP during the Lok Sabha poll campaign on April 30.

Although Rawat joined the BJP, he has not yet resigned from the state assembly.