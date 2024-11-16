Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiamadhya pradesh

MP farmer finds 7.44 carat diamond in Panna mine, his second discovery in three months

An official said that Dilip Mistry, who had leased a piece of land in Jaruapur area for excavation, deposited the diamond with the Panna Diamond Office on Saturday.
PTI
Last Updated : 16 November 2024, 15:32 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 16 November 2024, 15:32 IST
India NewsMadhya PradeshDiamondTrending

Follow us on :

Follow Us