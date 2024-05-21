MP nursing college scam: CBI teams took bribes of Rs 2-10 lakh from each institute

"Bribe amount for the nursing officer, specialist and patwari used to be delivered by these private persons (middlemen) on the same day or the next day of inspection," the FIR said.

The CBI has named chairpersons of two institutes -- Anil Bhaskaran of Malay College of Nursing and Ravi Bhadoria of RD Memorial College of Nursing and Pharmacy -- in the FIR.

Directors of various colleges, including Jugal Kishor Sharma of Bhaskar College of Nursing, Ashish Chouhan of Dhar College of Education, Mukesh Giri Goswami of Shubhdeep College of Nursing, and Mohit Niroge of Khargone Institute of Medical Science have also been booked.

In addition, Om Goswami and Gaurav Sharma of Pratyansh College of Nursing and Paramedical have also been listed as accused in the FIR.

The CBI has alleged that Jugal Kishore was one of the middlemen leading a module of bribe collectors assisted by Ashok Nagar, Rohit Sharma, and Radha Raman in collecting and delivering bribes to the inspection teams.

The CBI has alleged that Kishore had contacted several nursing colleges, including MB Sharma Nursing College, Indra Academy of Nursing, and Akhan Jyoti College of Nursing. The CBI FIR also alleged that he collected and delivered bribes from them in exchange for favourable inspection reports.

Kishore also used Radharaman Sharma to deliver bribes to CBI inspector Rahul Raj's friend, Rahul Sharma, in Jaipur, on the officer's instructions.

The FIR said Om Goswami led another module of middlemen and was assisted by Ravi Bhadoria, Kamal Irani, Ashish Chouhan, Mukesh Giri Goswami, Mohit Niroge, Gourav Sharma and Ved Sharma, Zuber Sheikh, Preeti Tilkwar, and Tanveer Khan.