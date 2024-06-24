MP varsity starts probe after professor accused of 'propagating Islam' and 'harassing Hindu students'

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): A university here in Madhya Pradesh has set up a probe panel following complaints of some students that a professor was propagating Islam and harassing Hindu students, a senior varsity official said on Monday.

The professor has denied the allegations and said he will present his side before the probe committee.

A dispute had started after some members of the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) accused Vikram University's guest professor Anis Sheikh of sharing material related to propagation of Islam on WhatsApp and harassing students of the Hindu community.

The ABVP members also staged a protest in this connection on the university campus on Friday.

Vikram University's Vice-Chancellor Akhilesh Pandey on Monday told reporters that after receiving a complaint from students, a committee has been constituted for the probe, looking at the seriousness of the issue.