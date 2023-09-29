Home
MP's Dharmashastra National Law University grants menstrual leave to female students

The move is part of efforts to bring about betterment for students at large, in charge vice chancellor Dr Shailesh N Hadli added.
Last Updated 29 September 2023, 17:22 IST

The Dharmashastra National Law University in Madhya Pradesh's Jabalpur district has introduced menstrual leave privilege for female students from the ongoing 5-month long semester that began last month, an official said on Friday.

There was a long-standing demand from students, including the students bar association, since last year for menstrual leave, in charge vice chancellor Dr Shailesh N Hadli told PTI.

"In the wake of it, we, including our Students Welfare Dean, decided to give the (menstrual) leave from this semester. These offs will part of six leaves given to students to take part in cultural and other important events each semester. Female students can avail these leaves," he said.

The move is part of efforts to bring about betterment for students at large, he added.

Incidentally, in February this year, the Supreme Court had refused to entertain a PIL seeking a direction to all the states to frame rules for menstrual pain leave for female students and working women, observing that the issue falls under the policy domain of the government.

(Published 29 September 2023, 17:22 IST)
