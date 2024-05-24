Muslims stage silent protest at disputed Bhojshala complex in MP against ASI's ongoing survey

Leaders of the community had raised the issue last Friday and announced that they would sport black bands in protest if there is no change in the ASI's ongoing survey, he said.

Pathan said they were staging a silent protest but will intensify their agitation if their demand is not heard.

In April, the Supreme Court refused to stay the “scientific survey” of the Bhojshala complex, making it clear that no physical excavation should be taken which would change the character of the premises in question.

However, Dube said, "The Supreme Court had said in its order that excavation should be done in such a manner that it will not change the basic structure of the site. The ASI is conducting its survey as per the necessity."

He claimed the Muslim community leaders were misinterpreting the SC's directive and engaging in a misleading campaign on the issue.

Under an arrangement made by the ASI on April 7, 2003, Hindus perform puja on the Bhojshala premises on Tuesdays, and Muslims offer 'namaz' in the complex on Fridays.