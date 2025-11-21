<p>Rewa: A Class 11 student of a private school in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=madhya%20pradesh">Madhya Pradesh</a>’s Rewa district died by <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=suicide">suicide</a>, leaving behind a note accusing a male teacher of torturing her, police said on Friday.</p><p>The 17-year-old student hanged herself at her home in Semaria on November 16. During their investigation, police on Thursday found a handwritten note in her notebook, said Additional Superintendent of Police Aarti Singh.</p>.Parents of class 10 student who died by suicide in New Delhi demand action against school, teachers.<p>The note said the male teacher held her hand while hitting her and challenged her to open his closed fist. Further, it said that the teacher pressed a pen between her fingers under the pretext of punishment.</p><p>Her family said she was perfectly normal at home. They alleged that someone at the school “tortured” her, demanding an inquiry into her call details and school-related issues.</p><p>The official said police are examining all aspects to determine the reason behind the suicide. </p>