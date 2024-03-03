Rahul's yatra to cover over 650 km in Madhya Pradesh; focus likely on tribals, farmers over 4 days in state

Amid the ongoing yatra and the political developments in Chambal and Gwalior, traditionally considered as strongholds of BJP's Jyotiraditya Scindia, it will be interesting to watch how the yatra connects with the people. The main focus of Rahul's yatra is likely to be on tribals, unemployed youths, farmers together with issues which the Congress has reiterated in its fight against the BJP.

The region particularly those of Sheopur district, Morena, Shivpuri, Guna, Rajgarh, Shajapur, Ratlam are largely inhabited by tribal/adivasis (Shahariya Adivasi). The community has often tilted in favour of the grand old party and has voted in their favor despite Congress not coming in power in the state. Meanwhile, BJP aims to win votes of the tribals by taking measures under carefully crafted strategies.

Interestingly former CM Kamal Nath who made media headlines recently over alleged jumping the ship, also joined the yatra in Morena.

He also said that the yatra will yield dividends as these efforts always help in connecting with people.

The yatra will touch 9 Lok Sabha constituencies including Morena-Sheopur, Bhind-Datia, Gwalior, Shivpuri-Guna, Rajgarh, Shajapur-Dewas, Ujjain, Dhar and Ratlam-Jhabua.

The yatra had been a talking point when the deputy Leader of Opposition in assembly Hemant Katare had blamed the ruling BJP for creating obstacles in the yatra.

Speaking to reporters, Katare said the BJP was rattled with the response it is garnering. He also lashed out at the saffron party for its anti-Adivasi agenda.

BJP state president VD Sharma, minister Rao Uday Pratap Singh and others hit back, saying the yatra was lacklustre and an 'unproductive exercise'. Rao said the BJP won 163 seats in the assembly election despite the previous Bharat Jodo Yatra by Gandhi passing through several parts of MP. "This time again the BJP will win all 29 seats in the state. It is not going to make any impact. Ayega to Modi hi (Modi will bounce back)," Sharma said.