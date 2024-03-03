Rahul's yatra to cover over 650 km in Madhya Pradesh; focus likely on tribals, farmers over 4 days in state

Bhopal: The Rahul Gandhi-led Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra Saturday entered Madhya Pradesh from Rajasthan's Dholpur amid a rousing welcome by Congress workers. Rahul was accompanied by PCC chief Jitu Patwari. Before exiting Madhya Pradesh from Ratlam/Sailana on March 6, the yatra will cover a distance of over 650 km in the central state traveling through its central and western regions.
Addressing a public meeting in Morena, Rahul launched a scathing attack on BJP and RSS for 'spreading hate, violence and fear'. "People of the country are subject to different kinds of injustice hence the word 'nyay' was added to the Bharat Jodo Yatra", Rahul said.
He said if the Congress comes to power in the Lok Sabha polls, the farmers’ MSP will be brought under legal framework. Rahul also brought up the caste census and unemployment issue under the ruling NDA. "The unemployment in India is even higher than neighboring Pakistan and Bangladesh due to wrong policies by PM Modi. The economy is witnessing a tectonic shift towards capitalist economy helping crony capitalism and closure of small scale enterprises which used to generate large scale employment," Gandhi said.
The proceedings were marked by handing over the Congress party flag to PCC chief Jitu Patwari from his counterpart in Rajasthan. Senior Congress leaders including state Congress in-charge Bhanwar Jitendra Singh, former CMs Kamal Nath and Digvijaya Singh, Leader of Opposition in assembly Umang Singhar were also present.
Amid the ongoing yatra and the political developments in Chambal and Gwalior, traditionally considered as strongholds of BJP's Jyotiraditya Scindia, it will be interesting to watch how the yatra connects with the people. The main focus of Rahul's yatra is likely to be on tribals, unemployed youths, farmers together with issues which the Congress has reiterated in its fight against the BJP.
The region particularly those of Sheopur district, Morena, Shivpuri, Guna, Rajgarh, Shajapur, Ratlam are largely inhabited by tribal/adivasis (Shahariya Adivasi). The community has often tilted in favour of the grand old party and has voted in their favor despite Congress not coming in power in the state. Meanwhile, BJP aims to win votes of the tribals by taking measures under carefully crafted strategies.
Interestingly former CM Kamal Nath who made media headlines recently over alleged jumping the ship, also joined the yatra in Morena.
He also said that the yatra will yield dividends as these efforts always help in connecting with people.
The yatra will touch 9 Lok Sabha constituencies including Morena-Sheopur, Bhind-Datia, Gwalior, Shivpuri-Guna, Rajgarh, Shajapur-Dewas, Ujjain, Dhar and Ratlam-Jhabua.
The yatra had been a talking point when the deputy Leader of Opposition in assembly Hemant Katare had blamed the ruling BJP for creating obstacles in the yatra.
Speaking to reporters, Katare said the BJP was rattled with the response it is garnering. He also lashed out at the saffron party for its anti-Adivasi agenda.
BJP state president VD Sharma, minister Rao Uday Pratap Singh and others hit back, saying the yatra was lacklustre and an 'unproductive exercise'. Rao said the BJP won 163 seats in the assembly election despite the previous Bharat Jodo Yatra by Gandhi passing through several parts of MP. "This time again the BJP will win all 29 seats in the state. It is not going to make any impact. Ayega to Modi hi (Modi will bounce back)," Sharma said.