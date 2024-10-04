Home
Rail traffic restored after derailment of goods train in Madhya Pradesh's Ratlam

Three wagons of a goods train carrying petroleum products derailed near a railway yard on the Delhi-Mumbai route on Thursday night.
PTI
Last Updated : 04 October 2024, 10:10 IST

Published 04 October 2024, 10:10 IST
