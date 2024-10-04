Rail traffic restored after derailment of goods train in Madhya Pradesh's Ratlam

<p>Ratlam: Movement of trains was restored on a track in the Western Railway's Ratlam division on Friday, 12 hours after three wagons of a goods train carrying petroleum products derailed there, an official said.</p>.<p>The train traffic was restored around 10 am, and the timings of 14 to 15 trains were affected, the official said.</p>.<p>Three wagons of a goods train carrying petroleum products derailed near a railway yard on the Delhi-Mumbai route on Thursday night.</p>.Train services hit on Delhi Metro's Blue Line after drone spotted on tracks.<p>According to officials, the wagons were heading to Bakania-Bhouri near Bhopal from Rajkot when they jumped off the track near E Cabin, around one km off the Ratlam railway station, at 10 pm.</p>.<p>Divisional Railway Manager (DRM) of Ratlam Rajnish Kumar has ordered a probe into the derailment, public relations officer Khemraj Meena told PTI.</p>.<p>Another official said the traffic on the down line for trains to Ujjain and Kota has been restored.</p>