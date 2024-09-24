Railway staff detained for stealing, setting off detonators in Madhya Pradesh

New Delhi: A railway employee was detained on Monday for stealing detonators that went off on a track while a military special train was passing in Burhanpur, Madhya Pradesh.

“The Railway Protection Force (RPF)has detained Sabir, a railway employee, for an inquiry in connection with the incident,” the railway official said.

The RPF registered a case against Sabir on Sunday for stealing the detonators under Section 3(a) of the Railway Property (Unlawful Possession) Act,” said the official.