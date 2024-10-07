Six-year-old girl raped in MP, hospitalised in serious condition; accused held

<p>Dindori, Madhya Pradesh: A six-year-old girl was raped allegedly by a man residing in her neighbourhood in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/madhya-pradesh-india#:~:text=Madhya%20Pradesh:%205-year-old%20girl%20tells%20parents%20about%20'bad">Madhya Pradesh</a>'s Dindori district, police said on Monday.</p>.<p>The girl's condition was serious and she was referred to a hospital in Jabalpur, they said, adding the 21-year-old accused has been arrested.</p>.<p>The incident took place on Sunday under Shahpura police station area, an official said.</p>.<p>The victim was staying with her maternal grandparents. While she was alone at home, the accused entered the house and raped her, Shahpura police station in-charge Shivlal Markam said.</p>.Mob lynches man over allegation of woman's rape and murder in Bengal village.<p>The victim's grandmother was working in the backyard and her grandfather was also not at home, he said.</p>.<p>A girl in the neighbourhood saw the victim lying injured and informed her grandmother, the official said.</p>.<p>The victim was bleeding from her private parts when her grandmother reached there, he said. The woman subsequently approached police.</p>.<p>The victim was immediately taken to the district hospital from where she was referred to a medical facility in Jabalpur due to her serious condition, the official said.</p>