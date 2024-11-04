Speeding car mows down 2 morning walkers in Madhya Pradesh's Sehore

<p>Sehore (MP): Two persons were killed and one was injured when a speeding car hit them on a highway in Madhya Pradesh's Sehore district on Monday morning, police said.</p>.<p>The victims were on a morning walk when the car knocked them down, they said.</p>.<p>The incident took place at Saikdakhedi Jod on Bhopal-Indore highway at around 8:30 am, Kotwali police station in-charge Manoj Malviya said.</p>.Four killed as truck collides with motorcycle in Madhya Pradesh's Harda district.<p>Two persons, identified as Govind (50) and Mukesh (45), were killed in the accident. One person was injured and undergoing treatment, he said.</p>.<p>The official said three youth from Sagar were going to Indore in the car when the accident occurred due to careless driving.</p>.<p>The car occupants also received minor injuries, he said.</p>.<p>During questioning, the car occupants said the driver had fallen asleep, due to which the accident occurred, the official added.</p>