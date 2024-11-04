Home
Speeding car mows down 2 morning walkers in Madhya Pradesh's Sehore

The incident took place at Saikdakhedi Jod on Bhopal-Indore highway at around 8:30 am, Kotwali police station in-charge Manoj Malviya said.
PTI
Last Updated : 04 November 2024, 10:09 IST

Published 04 November 2024, 10:09 IST
