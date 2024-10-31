Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiamadhya pradesh

Three more wild elephants die in Madhya Pradesh's Bandhavgarh, toll rises to 10

All the dead elephants were part of a herd of 13 which included one male jumbo that has died.
PTI
Last Updated : 31 October 2024, 17:28 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 31 October 2024, 13:16 IST
India NewsMadhya PradeshBandhavgarhelephant dead

Follow us on :

Follow Us