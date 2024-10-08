Home
Tigress gives birth to 4 cubs in MP's Panna Tiger Reserve

The tigress, P-141, was pregnant at the end of the previous tourist season (in July), PTR's field director Anjana Suchita Tirkey told reporters on Monday.
PTI
Last Updated : 08 October 2024, 06:12 IST

Published 08 October 2024, 06:12 IST
