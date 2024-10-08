Tigress gives birth to 4 cubs in MP's Panna Tiger Reserve

<p>Panna: A tigress has given birth to four cubs in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/madhya-pradesh">Madhya Pradesh's</a> Panna Tiger Reserve (PTR), taking the number of big cats in the reserve to 90, an official said.</p>.<p>The tigress, P-141, was pregnant at the end of the previous tourist season (in July), PTR's field director Anjana Suchita Tirkey told reporters on Monday.</p>.<p>It is a matter of happiness that the reserve management got a picture of tigress P-141 along with four cubs two days back, she said.</p>.<p>Tourists can enjoy sighting the tigress during this season, the official said.</p>.'Operation Bhediya' concludes in UP's Bahraich as last wolf standing beaten to death by villagers.<p>The number of tigers is now likely to have increased to 90 in the Panna Tiger Reserve, she said.</p>.<p>The tiger reserves and national parks remain closed from July 1 to September 30 for the annual monsoon. </p>