<p>The cough syrup tragedy has become more than a case of toxic medicine — it’s a stark expose of India’s fragile drug regulation system. In this episode of DH Newsroom, Prashant Reddy, co-author of The Truth Pill, unpacks the deeper crisis within India’s pharmaceutical oversight and how regulatory lapses allow poor-quality drugs to slip through unchecked. As the Health Ministry probes the tragedy and global agencies like the WHO raise alarm, the cough syrup row raises urgent questions about accountability, safety, and trust in Indian pharma. Watch the video to know more.</p>