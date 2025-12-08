<p>Seoni: A trainer aircraft crashed in Seoni in Madhya Pradesh on Monday after hitting a 33kV high voltage power line, resulting in injuries to the pilot and another occupant, officials said.</p>.<p>The incident involving the aircraft belonging to Redward Aviation Company took place at 6:25 pm near the fields in Amagon, some 2 kilometres away from the Suktara airstrip on Seoni-Nagpur National Highway number 44, they added.</p>.<p>"Pilot Ajit Chavda and another occupant were injured. They were rescued by power company staff, villagers and police. The two are undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Barapathar and both are out of danger," an official said.</p>.<p>As per eyewitnesses, while landing on the runway, the lower part of the trainer aircraft hot the 33 kV power lines of Badalpar substation.</p>.<p>"The power line snapped and the aircraft crashed to the ground. As the power line tripped, it disrupted supply and averted a major accident," the official said. </p>