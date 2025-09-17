Menu
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Tribal woman finds 3 precious diamonds at mine in MP's Panna

The precious stones, weighing 1.48 carat, and 20 and 7 cents, will be put up for an auction, where their real price will be known, Panna diamond officer Anupam Singh said on Tuesday.
Last Updated : 17 September 2025, 08:17 IST
