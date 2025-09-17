<p>Panna: A tribal woman has found three precious diamonds, which could fetch several lakh rupees, at a mine in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/madhya-pradesh">Madhya Pradesh</a>'s Panna district, an official said.</p>.<p>The precious stones, weighing 1.48 carat, and 20 and 7 cents, will be put up for an auction, where their real price will be known, Panna diamond officer Anupam Singh said on Tuesday.</p>.<p>"One of these three diamonds is of gem quality, which is considered to be of very high quality, while the other two are of a little inferior quality," the official said.</p>.Great Nicobar project will displace tribal communities, threaten their survival: Jairam Ramesh.<p>Vinita Gond, a trial resident of Rajpur in the district, had set up a mine in Pati area (where she found the diamonds) with her associates after getting a lease from the diamond office, Singh said. PTI COR MAS GK</p>