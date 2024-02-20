Two school-going children dead, 27 others infected with suspected measles outbreak in MP villages

Bhopal: At least two school-going children have died, and 27 other children are infected with suspected measles in village Budagar of Maihar district. Infected children were stable though, and undergoing treatment at primary health centers/district hospital at Maihar etc.

The blood and throat swab samples of the infected were collected and have been sent to laboratories in Jabalpur and AIIMS, Bhopal for diagnosis. The district collector Rani Batad informed that the schools including primary, middle and Anganwadi of nearby 8 villages have been shut/suspended as precautionary measures.

Meanwhile, the cause of the previous 2 deaths and infection remain unconfirmed till the reports get available. However, 27 children in three villages namely Kherwa Kalan, Semra and Budagar were affected with fever and rashes on the body parts, Batad added.

The Collector informed that she visited these villages on February 17 and there is no situation like outbreak. Medical camps including mobile teams of doctors and health workers have been pressed into service. The situation is under control, she said. One of the deceased was identified as Yash Kori.

According to information, the schoolteacher of one of the schools noticed rashes on the body part of children with fever, so he informed the health department personnel.

BMO doctor Gyanesh Gautam said nearly 18 children of the area were found suffering from fever and rashes initially.

Interestingly some villagers were not willing to send their children to primary health centre, so they are being counseled, the DM said.