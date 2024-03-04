Unemployment rate highest in 40 years, worst than in Pakistan, says Rahul

Bhopal: Stating that the unemployment rate in the country is the highest in the last 40 years, senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday attributed it to the BJP-led Central government's policies and practices such as demonetisation, GST implementation and "crony capitalism". He further claimed that the unemployment figures in the country are higher than in many countries including neighbouring Pakistan, Bangladesh and Bhutan.
Addressing a public meeting in Gwalior district, Rahul also underscored the importance of social welfare programs like the rural job guarantee scheme and stressed the need for utilising funds for public welfare rather than catering to the interests of a few.
He also pointed fingers at the loan amounts written off for industrialists and highlighted the burden placed on the general public through taxes like the GST.
During an interaction with aspirants of defence jobs and retired defense personnel in Gwalior, Rahul accused the Modi government of discrimination and disparity in defence recruitment.
Targeting the Agnipath scheme for short-term appointments in defence forces, Rahul said the scheme was not judicious.
"They (Agniveers) are not treated at par with regular soldiers during service. A regular soldier after retirement enjoys canteen facility, pension and even martyrs’ status in case of an accident. They are given due respect by their villagers owing to their Army status," he said, adding that the Agniveers are treated differently and they don't get the benefits given to regular soldiers even though they put in the same amount of hard work.
"An attempt is being to close the door (of opportunity) to 73% of the population. I think it is injustice against you (aspirants) and hence expressing my views before you," Rahul said.
The Congress leader was in Madhya Pradesh as part of his Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra. The yatra was suspended after reaching Ghatigaon in Gwalior district as Rahul went to Patna to attend the election campaign of the I.N.D.I.A alliance.
BJP attacks Rahul over unemployment comment
Madhya Pradesh Assembly Speaker Narendra Singh Tomar refuted Rahul's claim on the unemployment rates, and said it would be better if the Congress leader studies about himself which would help him serve the society in a better way.
"I think if he studies much about himself and human beings, he can help the society in a better way," Tomar said.
(Published 03 March 2024, 23:30 IST)