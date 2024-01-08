JOIN US
india madhya pradesh

Visually impaired Muslim poet from MP gets invitation for Ram temple inauguration

Taj told PTI that he will reach Ayodhya in Uttar Pradesh on January 14 and recite his poems on Lord Ram.
Last Updated 08 January 2024, 10:52 IST

Khandwa: Akbar Taj, a visually impaired Muslim bhajan singer and poet from Madhya Pradesh, has expressed happiness on being invited for the Ram temple consecration ceremony in Ayodhya to be held on January 22.

Taj (42), who is the resident of Hafla Beepla village in Khandwa district, told PTI that he will reach Ayodhya in Uttar Pradesh on January 14 and recite his poems on Lord Ram.

"I visit the entire country, but I am feeling very happy on being invited to Ayodhya and that too on behalf of Ram ji Bhadracharya (Hindu spiritual leader). I am leaving many other programmes and going there," he said.

Taj, who has been writing and singing poems and bhajans in praise of Lord Ram since childhood, said he belongs to a very poor family and lives in a 'kutcha' house.

