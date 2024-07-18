12 Naxalites killed in gunfight in Maharashtra carried total bounty of Rs 86 lakhs

Mumbai: The 12 Naxalites who died during a fierce encounter along the Maharashtra-Chhattisgarh boundary with the elite C-60 commando unit carried a total bounty of Rs 86 lakh.
Because of the successful operation, the entire Korchi-Tipagad & Chatgaon-Kasansur dalams have been wiped out, Gadchiroli district’s Superintendent of Police Neelotpal said.
Entire North Gadchiroli has been cleared of armed Maoist formations, he added.
The operation was launched based on intelligence that the some 12 to 15 members of Korchi-Tipagad and Chatgaon-Kasansur joint Local Organisation Squad (LOS) are camping in forest area near Wandoli village with an aim to carry out subversive activities in backdrop of upcoming Naxals Week (28 July-3 August).
Accordingly, seven units of anti-Maoist C-60 squad led by Deputy Superintendent of Police (Operations) Vishal Nagargoje were immediately despatched for the area search.
“While the teams were doing area search operations, they were fired indiscriminately by the Maoists, which were retaliated strongly by the C-60 teams. Eventually, the Maoists managed to flee into the dense forest upon witnessing the increasing police pressure. After the exchange of fire, searching of the area has led to recovery of seven male and five female Maoists dead bodies,” officials said.
The operation was carried out under the guidance of Inspector General of Police (Anti-Naxalite Operations) Sandeep Patil, Deputy Inspector General (Gadchiroli Range) Ankit Goyal and Superintendent of Police (Gadchiroli) Neelotpal, Additional Superintendent of Police (Operations) Yatish Deshmukh, Additional Superintendent of Police (Administration) Kumar Chintha, Additional Superintendent of Police ( Aheri) M Ramesh and Deputy Superintendent of Police (Operations) Vishal Nagargoje.
Three senior cadres of the rank of Divisional Committee Member ( DVCM) along with five Area Committee Member (ACM) and four Dalam members were neutralised in the operations.
The three DVCMs killed during the operation were identified as Yogesh Davsingh Tulavi alias Narendra alias Niringsay (36), Vishal Kulle Atram alias Laxman alias Saradu (43), Pramod Lalsay Kachlami alias Dalpat (31).
They were wanted in a series of encounters, arson, murders, and attempted murders.
Eleven firearms including seven automatic weapons including three AK47, two INSAS, one Carbine and one SLR, large amounts of Maoist literature, explosives, detonators, Barrel Grenade Launcher and other belongings, have also been recovered from the firing spot.
In this exchange of fire, Police Sub Inspector Satish Patil of C-60 and two C-60 personnel Shankar Potavi and Vivek Shingole sustained bullet injuries. They have evacuated immediately during the middle of operation with help of a helicopter and are admitted in hospital at Nagpur and are undergoing further treatment.