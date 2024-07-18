12 Naxalites killed in gunfight in Maharashtra carried total bounty of Rs 86 lakhs

The operation was carried out under the guidance of Inspector General of Police (Anti-Naxalite Operations) Sandeep Patil, Deputy Inspector General (Gadchiroli Range) Ankit Goyal and Superintendent of Police (Gadchiroli) Neelotpal, Additional Superintendent of Police (Operations) Yatish Deshmukh, Additional Superintendent of Police (Administration) Kumar Chintha, Additional Superintendent of Police ( Aheri) M Ramesh and Deputy Superintendent of Police (Operations) Vishal Nagargoje.

Three senior cadres of the rank of Divisional Committee Member ( DVCM) along with five Area Committee Member (ACM) and four Dalam members were neutralised in the operations.

The three DVCMs killed during the operation were identified as Yogesh Davsingh Tulavi alias Narendra alias Niringsay (36), Vishal Kulle Atram alias Laxman alias Saradu (43), Pramod Lalsay Kachlami alias Dalpat (31).

They were wanted in a series of encounters, arson, murders, and attempted murders.

Eleven firearms including seven automatic weapons including three AK47, two INSAS, one Carbine and one SLR, large amounts of Maoist literature, explosives, detonators, Barrel Grenade Launcher and other belongings, have also been recovered from the firing spot.

In this exchange of fire, Police Sub Inspector Satish Patil of C-60 and two C-60 personnel Shankar Potavi and Vivek Shingole sustained bullet injuries. They have evacuated immediately during the middle of operation with help of a helicopter and are admitted in hospital at Nagpur and are undergoing further treatment.