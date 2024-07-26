14 crew members rescued from bulk carrier off Raigad coast

Mumbai: In a daring operation amid inclement weather, 14 crew members of a bulk carrier were rescued by the Indian Coast Guard off the Raigad coast of Maharashtra on Friday.

The coastal Konkan region has been experiencing heavy rainfall and inclement weather over the past few days.

Severe weather conditions have led to JSW Raigad drifting in the Arabian Sea.

Around 1.27 pm on Thursday, ICGS Sankalp, while on patrol and at the Maritime Rescue Coordination Centre in Mumbai, received distress calls from JSW Raigad, a 121.6-metre-long bulk carrier with 14 Indian crew anchored off Alibaug.