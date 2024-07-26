14 crew members rescued from bulk carrier off Raigad coast

Mumbai: In a daring operation amid inclement weather, 14 crew members of a bulk carrier were rescued by the Indian Coast Guard off the Raigad coast of Maharashtra on Friday.
The coastal Konkan region has been experiencing heavy rainfall and inclement weather over the past few days.
Severe weather conditions have led to JSW Raigad drifting in the Arabian Sea.
Around 1.27 pm on Thursday, ICGS Sankalp, while on patrol and at the Maritime Rescue Coordination Centre in Mumbai, received distress calls from JSW Raigad, a 121.6-metre-long bulk carrier with 14 Indian crew anchored off Alibaug.
The ICG immediately swung into action to rescue people on board the vessel used by the JSW Group.
"The vessel reported anchor dragging and loss of control. This was further worsened by flooding in the engine room,” officials said.
In turbulent sea conditions, the vessel ran aground on reefs, one nautical mile from Alibaug.
“In view of the extreme sea conditions of the Maharashtra coast and reefs in the area, airlift was the only option left,” they said.
IN the early hours of Friday, despite adverse conditions limiting air operations, ICG launched a daring operation to evacuate the crew from the stranded vessel.
All 14 crew were successfully evacuated from the vessel by an ICG helicopter and safely disembarked at Alibaug beach.
ICG station Murud Janjira is coordinating with the local authorities for further aid to the mariners.
