JOIN US
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
Newsletters
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiamaharashtra

15 new cases of Covid-19 sub-variant JN.1 detected in Mumbai

According to a BMC release, the 15 patients in Mumbai detected with the sub-variant had mild symptoms and four of them suffered from comorbidities (other health conditions) and were admitted to hospitals.
Last Updated 17 January 2024, 20:13 IST

Follow Us

Mumbai: As many as 15 fresh cases of new coronavirus sub-variant JN.1 have been detected in Mumbai this week so far, city civic officials said on Wednesday.

Daksha Shah, executive health officer, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), said 19 swab samples tested positive for the JN.1 sub-variant during whole genome sequencing (WGS) and four of them were out of the metropolis.

According to a BMC release, the 15 patients in Mumbai detected with the sub-variant had mild symptoms and four of them suffered from comorbidities (other health conditions) and were admitted to hospitals.

All these patients, nine men and 6 women, have recovered, said the release.

The World Health Organization has classified JN.1 as a separate 'variant of interest' (VoI) given its rapidly-increasing spread, but said it poses a 'low' global public health risk.

According to the BMC, of the 11,966 swab samples tested between December 1, 2023, and January 15, 2024, 537 came out positive for Covid-19.

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 17 January 2024, 20:13 IST)
India NewsCovid-19CoronavirusMaharashtra

Follow us on

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT