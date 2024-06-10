2 killed as part of under-construction building collapses in Mumbai due to heavy rains

Mumbai: Two persons were killed when a parapet from an under-construction building fell in Vikhroli on Sunday as heavy rains lashed the financial capital Mumbai and its suburbs.
The south-west monsoon has set in the coastal Konkan belt of Maharashtra.
The deceased were identified as Nagesh Reddy (38) and his son Rohit Reddy (10).
According to the BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation, the incident took place at 11:50 pm on Sunday night at a business centre at Park Site in Vikhroli suburbs of Mumbai.
Firemen used cutters to remove the debris and rushed the father-son duo to the state-run Rajawadi Hospital where they were pronounced dead on admission.
Meanwhile, heavy rains were reported in the Mumbai metropolitan region around midnight.
According to weathermen, more than 100 mm rainfall in Byculla, Lower Parel, Prabhadevi areas and around.
The IMD has issued a yellow alert indicating light to moderate spells of rain in Mumbai, Thane, Palghar districts till Tuesday.
Published 10 June 2024, 03:53 IST