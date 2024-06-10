2 killed as part of under-construction building collapses in Mumbai due to heavy rains

Mumbai: Two persons were killed when a parapet from an under-construction building fell in Vikhroli on Sunday as heavy rains lashed the financial capital Mumbai and its suburbs.

The south-west monsoon has set in the coastal Konkan belt of Maharashtra.

The deceased were identified as Nagesh Reddy (38) and his son Rohit Reddy (10).

According to the BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation, the incident took place at 11:50 pm on Sunday night at a business centre at Park Site in Vikhroli suburbs of Mumbai.