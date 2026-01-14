<p>Mumabi: In what comes as a boost to wildlife conservation, three lion cubs were born in the Sanjay Gandhi National Park (SGNP), which is considered the green lung of India’s financial capital of <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/mumbai">Mumbai</a>.</p><p>The cubs were born to Lioness Bharati and Lion Manas, who were brought to SGNP from Sakkarbaug Zoo, Junagadh, Gujarat as part of the exchange programme under Central Zoo Authority, New Delhi.</p><p>The cubs were born on 11 January 2026.</p>.<p>The SGNP, one of Mumbai’s most significant wildlife attractions, continues to play a vital role in wildlife conservation and public awareness.</p><p>SGNP is unique in being the only national park in India where citizens can observe and learn about all three of India’s big cats - tigers, <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/lions">lions</a>, and leopards within close proximity to a metropolitan city.</p><p>At present, SGNP is home to 13 tigers and 5 lions in captivity, while more leopards roam freely within the park limits, giving SGNP the distinction of having one of the highest densities of leopards in the world.</p><p>This development follows another successful birth in the park last year, when Lioness Mansi and Lion Manas, also brought from Sakkarbaug Zoo, gave birth to a female lion cub on 16 January 2025. </p>.Bombay HC asks SNGP to decide if one artificial pond at Aarey will be enough for Ganpati immersion.<p>The new arrivals have further strengthened SGNP’s role as a centre for conservation, education, and wildlife research, while continuing to inspire wildlife enthusiasts and nature lovers across Mumbai and beyond.</p><p>“The birth of these lion cubs is a proud and encouraging moment for Sanjay Gandhi National Park. It reflects our continued commitment to scientific animal management, conservation breeding, and providing the highest standards of animal care. Such milestones strengthen our efforts to conserve endangered species while fostering awareness among citizens,” said Anita Patil, Director, <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/sanjay-gandhi-national-park">Sanjay Gandhi National Park</a>.</p><p>“Each successful birth at SGNP is the result of dedicated teamwork by our veterinary staff, animal keepers, and forest officials. These cubs symbolise hope for the future of wildlife conservation and highlight the importance of well-planned inter-zoo cooperation,” added Kiran Patil, Deputy Director, Sanjay Gandhi National Park.</p>