4 booked for bid to use stimulants during police recruitment test in Maharashtra's Thane

Thane: Police have registered cases against four persons for allegedly attempting to use stimulants during a field test for the police recruitment process in Maharashtra's Thane district, officials said on Tuesday.

The field tests and physical examination for the police job aspirants were conducted in Mira Bhayander area here between June 24 and July 1, an official release said.

Personnel of the Ant-Narcotics Cell deployed for checking found three of the candidates possessing injection syringes with a stimulant when they came for the field test on June 28, an official said.