maharashtra

5 women from Jamkhandi killed in Maharashtra accident

The deceased are Anusuya Vittal More, Rehana Kalamadi of Todhalabhagi, Niveditha Havaali of Lokapura, Ujjwala Shinde of Adihudi, all in Jamkhandi taluk, and Bhagya Ambekar.
Last Updated 18 April 2024, 21:48 IST

Jamkhandi (Bagalkot dist): Five women died on the spot and nine others were injured in a collision between a multi-utility vehicle and a bus near Nagadapata in Jath taluk of Sangli district in Maharashtra on Wednesday night.

The deceased are Anusuya Vittal More, Rehana Kalamadi of Todhalabhagi, Niveditha Havaali of Lokapura, Ujjwala Shinde of Adihudi, all in Jamkhandi taluk, and Bhagya Ambekar.

The accident occurred when the women, along with others, were on their way to attend the marriage of a girl from Rahamathpura in Jamkhandi taluk, at Jath. Four sustained severe injuries. 

(Published 18 April 2024, 21:48 IST)
India News Maharashtra Road accident

