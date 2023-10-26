Absence of 'marshals', monitoring & penalties: What has led to inaction in addressing Mumbai's garbage dumping issue

Mumbai has been grappling with a garbage dumping issue - a reason also attributed to a sharp dip in the city's air quality this year.



The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC)'s Mumbai Air Pollution Mitigation Plan (MAPM) had identified a host of reasons for air pollution in the city - with garbage and solid waste burning in the open, dust arising from construction site and construction debris, road dust, and its displacement being among the top five.

Let's take a look at how Mumbai's civic agency lost sight of the problem of the garbage dumping in the city:



Problem of waste disposal/segregation



A crucial aspect in waste management is its disposal. A report by The Indian Express pointed out that BMC collected an average of 6,385 metric tonne a day (MTD) of garbage from its 24 municipal wards, 15 per cent more than 2021-22, apart from highlighting that segregation is restricted to residential buildings and gated societies even though one-fifth of the garbage is collected from the three wards (L, G/North, K/East).

In Dharavi, which falls under 'G/North', waste segregation is not carried out due to lack of awareness, with people resort to burning the waste, an official told the publication. This in turn makes the air polluted and poses a serious health hazard as fumes can lead to the formation of carcinogens, which cause cancer. An official further told the publication, “In slum clusters, segregation of waste is not carried out due to lack of awareness. As a result, most people burn the waste.”



Lack of monitoring



Another factor exacerbating the problem is the lack of teams to monitor littering. In the past, the presence of clean-up 'marshals' ensured monitoring of littering and fining the public in case of violations, which included garbage dumping and burning in public spaces.

Marshals were first introduced in the city in 2007 and they had been appointed through private agencies. At present there are no marshals, notes IE, adding that the contract with the private agency which provides these marshals lapsed in March 2022.