Accommodate Marathas under OBC category, demands Jarange-Patil as Oct 24 deadline looms

Mumbai: A day before he takes a call on the future course of action, Manoj Jarange-Patil on Saturday asked the Centre and the Maharashtra government to accommodate the Maratha community under the OBC category.

Jarange-Patil demanded that the Maratha community should receive the quota benefits as originally recommended by the Mandal Commission for the backward classes.

Jarange-Patil asked the government to issue Kunbi caste certificates to the Maratha community so that they get reservations under the category of OBCs.