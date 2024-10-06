Accused flees Nagpur police station when cops busy with paperwork for court appearance

<p>Nagpur: Two policemen were suspended after an accused managed to flee from a police station in Maharashtra's Nagpur district, an official said on Sunday.</p>.<p>The incident occurred at Khaparkheda police station on Saturday evening, the official said.</p>.Maharashtra govt relaxes height requirement for tribal candidates in police recruitment.<p>Piyush Verma (18), apprehended for possession of a firearm, managed to remove the handcuffs and flee the police station when the cops were busy with paperwork for his court appearance, he said.</p>.<p>Following an inquiry, assistant police inspector Falgun Ghodmare and head constable Shatrughna Wahane were suspended for negligence, the official said.</p>.<p>A search is underway for the accused, who is on the run, he said. </p>