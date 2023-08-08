After miracle recovery, sambar walks to freedom in Maharashtra

A heavily-wounded juvenile sambar found around six months ago has miraculously recovered and walked to freedom.

The sambar was found in January 2023 in the Tokawade forest range in Thane by the Maharashtra Forest Department. It was treated by veterinary experts at Wildlife SOS and was released back in the forest in the last week of July.

Upon initial assessment, the deer was found to be a female, estimated to be nine months old.

A closer examination revealed that the sambar was covered with wounds, along with a fracture on her right forelimb. The wounds were a result of suspected dog bites and the fracture was caused due to a possible collision. Determined to provide the sambar a second chance in the wild, the team put in indefatigable efforts to treat the deer.