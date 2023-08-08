After miracle recovery, sambar walks to freedom in Maharashtra

A heavily-wounded juvenile sambar found around six months ago has miraculously recovered and walked to freedom.
The sambar was found in January 2023 in the Tokawade forest range in Thane by the Maharashtra Forest Department. It was treated by veterinary experts at Wildlife SOS and was released back in the forest in the last week of July.
Upon initial assessment, the deer was found to be a female, estimated to be nine months old.
A closer examination revealed that the sambar was covered with wounds, along with a fracture on her right forelimb. The wounds were a result of suspected dog bites and the fracture was caused due to a possible collision. Determined to provide the sambar a second chance in the wild, the team put in indefatigable efforts to treat the deer.
The sambar was treated at the Manikdoh Leopard Rescue Centre located in Pune's Junnar.
“We first took the help of fibreglass plaster but did not get the desired result. That is why a minor surgery was performed to treat the sambar and she was kept under post-surgery observation for a few months to assess whether the deer was able to walk or not,” said Dr Chandan Sawane, Veterinary Officer, Wildlife SOS.
Months of extensive treatment and observation eventually paid off and the sambar made a remarkable recovery.
Kartick Satyanarayan, Co-founder and CEO, Wildlife SOS said, “It gives us nothing but pure joy to help the deer get back on her feet and enable her to embrace freedom. It shows how dedicatedly our veterinary team worked for the Sambar’s recovery. And this is the third treatment and release in Maharashtra this year, after we helped an injured Shikra bird and a Chinkara return to the wild earlier.”
Pradip Roundhal, Range Forest Officer, Khed said, “After we found the deer injured, we brought her to the Manikdoh Centre for treatment. The sambar’s encouraging recovery was a positive sign, and we were thrilled to oversee the animal’s eventual release back into the wild.”