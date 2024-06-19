Airbus Helicopters partners with Heligo to introduce H145 into India’s energy sector

Mumbai: Airbus Helicopters’ - H145 - has entered India’s energy sector with Heligo Charters Private Limited (HCPL). The first of these helicopters has been deployed for offshore transportation with the Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Ltd (ONGC).
HCPL is an Indian operator providing onshore and offshore helicopter support to various organisations, including offshore helicopter services to the oil and gas industry in India.
The entry of the H145 into offshore operations comes six months after HCPL signed a comprehensive by-the-hour services contract with Airbus for six H145 helicopters in January 2024.
HCPL will use these helicopters to transport ONGC personnel and materials to offshore locations in the subcontinent, according to a press statement issued on Wednesday.
“We take pride in offering our customers the state-of-the-art H145 helicopter, which provides a technological edge and unmatched reliability, enhancing operational efficiency. Our selection of the five-bladed H145 for offshore operations demonstrates the commitment of both HCPL and Airbus to delivering the best product to the Indian offshore sector, ensuring both safety and operational efficiency. We believe that the H145 , with its impressive performance, reliability, and versatility is an ideal choice for the demanding requirements of our offshore operations. We look forward to our continued partnership with Airbus as we introduce the H145 into service with ONGC,” said Nayan Jagjeevan, Chairman & Managing Director of HCPL.
“The H145 is a versatile machine with built-in mission capability and flexibility, especially in high and hot operating conditions. We believe the H145 will be a valuable asset for Heligo as they strengthen their offshore operations in the country,” said Sunny Guglani, Head of Airbus Helicopters, India and South Asia.
The H145 is the latest member of Airbus’s twin-engine rotorcraft product range, designed for mission capability and flexibility, particularly in high and hot operating conditions. Compact in size, this helicopter’s small footprint and large, flexible cabin enable manoeuvring in complex environments, such as oil and gas helidecks.
Published 19 June 2024, 05:51 IST