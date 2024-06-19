Airbus Helicopters partners with Heligo to introduce H145 into India’s energy sector

Mumbai: Airbus Helicopters’ - H145 - has entered India’s energy sector with Heligo Charters Private Limited (HCPL). The first of these helicopters has been deployed for offshore transportation with the Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Ltd (ONGC).

HCPL is an Indian operator providing onshore and offshore helicopter support to various organisations, including offshore helicopter services to the oil and gas industry in India.

The entry of the H145 into offshore operations comes six months after HCPL signed a comprehensive by-the-hour services contract with Airbus for six H145 helicopters in January 2024.

HCPL will use these helicopters to transport ONGC personnel and materials to offshore locations in the subcontinent, according to a press statement issued on Wednesday.