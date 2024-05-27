Ajit Pawar gearing up for Maharashtra Assembly elections as LS polls near end

“Election is a test of workers. No one should be hysterical about an election victory, nor should one be disheartened by defeat,” Ajit Pawar said on Monday while addressing a gathering of party leaders and workers in Mumbai.

This is the first big meeting of any Maharashtra party which held a meeting after the five-phase elections in this western Indian state - which has seen two big splits in political parties June-July 2022 in Shiv Sena headed by Uddhav Thackeray and June-July 2023 in the NCP led by Sharad Pawar.

Thackeray and Ajit Pawar are top leaders of the opposition bloc which is taking on Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

According to Ajit Pawar, the party organisation would be further strengthened ahead of the Vidhan Sabha polls.

He also said that June 10, 2024, which would mark the 25th anniversary of the NCP, would be celebrated in a big way.

“Ideology of Shiv-Phule-Shahu-Ambedkar is the core of our party and we will not give up this ideology,” he said.

NCP Working President Praful Patel, state NCP President Sunil Tatkare and senior leader and state Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Protection Chhagan Bhujbal addressed the gathering.