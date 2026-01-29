Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiamaharashtra

Ajit Pawar wanted to put Baramati on international map

Baramati is around 100 kms away from Pune and around 250 kms away from Mumbai.
Last Updated : 29 January 2026, 04:39 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
A view of Baramati.

A view of Baramati. 

Credit: DH Photo

A view of Baramati.

A view of Baramati. 

Credit: DH Photo

ADVERTISEMENT
Published 29 January 2026, 04:39 IST
India NewsPuneAjit PawarMaharahstra

Follow us on :

Follow Us