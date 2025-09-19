<p>Mumbai: With the BJP-led Maha Yuti government in Maharashtra often facing controversies due to the actions and remarks of its ministers, Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar sent a clear message to his NCP colleagues: shape up or step aside.</p><p>Pawar reiterated the NCP’s commitment to the idea of sarva dharma sambhav (equal respect for all religions) and the guiding thought of Shivaji Maharaj, Shahu Maharaj, Mahatma Phule and B R Ambedkar.</p><p>Known for his bluntness, Pawar did not hold back as he addressed a brainstorming session of the NCP in Nagpur, attended by top leaders, ministers and over 500 office-bearers from across the state.</p><p>“Those who fail to prioritise their official responsibilities may be asked to step down. Guardian ministers must spend at least three days a week in their districts,” said Pawar, an eight-term MLA from Baramati and the seniormost leader in the BJP-Shiv Sena-NCP alliance government.</p><p>His remarks came after NCP working president Praful Patel criticised some cabinet colleagues for treating their visits to Vidarbha as leisure trips rather than fulfilling administrative duties.</p>.Quota stir: Supriya Sule hits back at Chhagan Bhujbal over jibe at Sharad Pawar.<p>The day-long deliberations at the Rashtravadi Chintan Shivir in Nagpur will culminate in the “Nagpur Declaration” — a vision and strategic roadmap for the party’s future.</p><p>Pawar also reiterated that his decision to break away from his uncle and mentor Sharad Pawar was not for “power or position” but to provide stability and ensure Maharashtra’s progress. “Many ask why I joined hands with the BJP and Shiv Sena despite the strain it caused in family and personal relationships. I want to tell you it was not for power, but to provide stability to Maharashtra,” he said.</p><p>He added that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had “always shown a big heart for Maharashtra” and accepted his demands for the state’s development. He also thanked Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.</p><p>Nagpur, incidentally, is both the hometown of Fadnavis and the headquarters of the RSS, the ideological base of the BJP.</p><p>Pawar urged NCP ministers to continue public interaction sessions, listen to grievances, and avoid giving evasive replies or delaying work.</p>